VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT.AX) (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$25.00.

