VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD.AX) (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$24.47.

