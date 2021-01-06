VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Shares Up 3.7%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.30. 13,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) by 185.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.36% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

