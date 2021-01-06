VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.73

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $21.83. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 28,574 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

