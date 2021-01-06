VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.73

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $21.83. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 28,574 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

