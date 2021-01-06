VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $25.12. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3,982,625 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

