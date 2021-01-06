VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and traded as high as $25.12. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3,982,625 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

