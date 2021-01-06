Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.45

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.45 and last traded at $169.45, with a volume of 1123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,782,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

