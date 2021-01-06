Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.27

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $226.27 and last traded at $226.27, with a volume of 1413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

