Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.39

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.39, with a volume of 14813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

