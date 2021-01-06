Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.08

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.08 and last traded at $146.08, with a volume of 3787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

