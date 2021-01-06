Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.51 and last traded at $122.98. 140,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 127,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91.

