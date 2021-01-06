Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.84

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.84 and last traded at $121.81, with a volume of 277207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

