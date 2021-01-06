Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 416,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 292,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,520,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,237 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,099 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

