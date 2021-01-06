Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Veil has a total market cap of $900,926.33 and $12,230.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last week, Veil has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00119646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00512227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00252307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

