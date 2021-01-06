Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.25 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and $6.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00010497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,808.85 or 0.99892580 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

