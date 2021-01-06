Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,140 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,748 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

