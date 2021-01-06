Verasity Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $998,885.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00104930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00376661 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

