Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $491,261.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00104650 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1,795.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000109 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00368934 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

