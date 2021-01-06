Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $491,261.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $491,261.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00104650 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1,795.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000109 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00368934 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.