Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,275,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,028,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

VERB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

