Verge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $211.59 million and $36.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00458383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 331.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,415,080,143 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

