Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 12951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $22,252,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,146.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.