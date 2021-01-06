Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $237.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,847. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.