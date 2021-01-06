Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 6.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.49. 2,280,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 904,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

