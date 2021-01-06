Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Acquires 8,581 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

NYSE FL traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

