Viacoin Price Reaches $0.34 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $7.90 million and $150,351.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00452075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,856 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

