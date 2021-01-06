Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $237,349.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $237,349.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00470415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,843 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

