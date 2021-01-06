ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.20. 18,772,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,302,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.
VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.
In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
