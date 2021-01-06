ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.20. 18,772,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 15,302,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

