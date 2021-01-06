ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 108,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 65,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $23,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

