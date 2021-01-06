Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.74 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 9380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.
VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.
In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vicor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
