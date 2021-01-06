VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.93

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $54.44. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.