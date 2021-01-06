VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.93

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $54.44. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.