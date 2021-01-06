Vid 24-Hour Volume Reaches $42,697.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $42,697.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00113213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00490414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054938 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,670 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

