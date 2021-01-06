VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

