View Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. View Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 36,174,093 shares traded.

View Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSYM)

View Systems, Inc develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. The company offers concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

