ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 56.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRAY. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 154,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,858,600. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 221.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 131.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

