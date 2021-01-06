ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 12.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ViewRay traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 6,318,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,348,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 212,611 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

