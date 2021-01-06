Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $14.16. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 743,218 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.54. The company has a market cap of C$910.97 million and a PE ratio of -293.40.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at C$10,272,228.99. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

