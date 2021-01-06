Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $14.16. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 743,218 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.54. The company has a market cap of C$910.97 million and a PE ratio of -293.40.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at C$10,272,228.99. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784.
About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
