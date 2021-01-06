Vincera Pharma’s (VINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VINC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Vincera Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes VIP152 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors/nonHodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate for solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes; and VIP924 for B-cell malignancies.

