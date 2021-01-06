VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Up 5.9%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $3.76. 531,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 194,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

