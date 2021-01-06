VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Up 5.9%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $3.76. 531,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 194,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

