Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.04. 60,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 68,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.