Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

VRTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

