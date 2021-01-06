VisionX Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. VisionX has a market cap of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

