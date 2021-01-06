Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Up 5%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.90 and last traded at $133.78. 282,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 213,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Visteon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

