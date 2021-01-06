VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,681 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,663 shares of company stock worth $3,190,710. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.