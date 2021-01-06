VNX Exchange Market Cap Reaches $9.15 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $76,250.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00112070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00490281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00239063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

