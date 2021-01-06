Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.80

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.