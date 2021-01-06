Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.40 ($2.30).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.34 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.63. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market cap of £34.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

