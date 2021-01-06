Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.07 ($4.79) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.54). 24,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.77 ($4.44).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.81.

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion segments. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, industrial trucks, agriculture and construction machinery, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

