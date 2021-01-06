VouchForMe (IPL) One Day Volume Tops $2,766.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, IDEX and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $165,793.63 and $2,766.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00243686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00503343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00248074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016896 BTC.

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

