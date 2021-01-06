voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Up 6.9%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.94. 26,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 39,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company has a market cap of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 67.49%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

