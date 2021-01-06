Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.92

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.92 and last traded at $161.20, with a volume of 42978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

